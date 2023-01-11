IMSA releases a packed entry list for the Roar Before the 24

Thanks in large part to the new GTP class where Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche will compete, anticipation is exceptionally high for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 28-29. Before that, however, is the Roar Before the 24 test session, which also includes qualifying for the Rolex, on January 20-22. And while we knew the cars that would be participating in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and many teams had announced their driver lineups, the freshly-released entry list for the Roar provides much more insight into what’s expected.

While the drivers in the car for the Roar are not necessarily the drivers that will be in for the race and many lineups have yet to be solidified, the entry for the Roar only builds on the expectations so far. The 61-car entry list includes nine GTPs, 10 LMP2s, nine LMP3s, eight GTD PRO entries, and a whopping 25 cars in GT Daytona.

The Acura ARX-06, BMW M Hybrid V8, Cadillac V-LMDh and Porsche 963 are the four cars that make up the GTP category. They’ll be run by Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport and Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian (Acura); BMW Team RLL; Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing (Cadillac) and Porsche Penske Motorsports with all-star driver lineups.

Excitement is almost as high for the stacked GT Daytona classes. Two new GT3 cars and one updated model will make their public debut at the Roar – the Ferrari 296 GT3, the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 R, and the Evo2 version of the Lamborghini Huracan.

The eight-car GTD PRO field features seven different models – Corvette, Lexus, Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG – in addition to the other three. With the addition of the Acura NSX, BMW M4 and McLaren 720S, the GTD class includes 10 different GT3 models.

Defending Rolex and WeatherTech champions Pfaff Racing return with the new Porsche, but an all-new driver lineup of Patrick Pilet, Klaus Bachler and Laurens Vanthoor. Risi Competizione returns with a familiar Ferrari factory driver lineup including Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, James Calado and Daniel Serra, while Iron Lynx makes its debut with Lamborghini. They join tough competition from Vasser Sullivan and Lexus in Ben Barnicoat, Jack Hawksworth and Mike Conway; Corvette with Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia, with Tommy Milner in for the Rolex; and Heart of Racing with Ross Gunn, Alex Pittard and Alex Riberas in the Aston Martin Vantage.

In addition to a who’s-who of sports car racing regulars, IndyCar drivers will fill many of the endurance roles at the Roar and Rolex, including Scott Dixon in the No. 01 CGR Cadillac; Colton Herta in at BMW Team RLL and Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud joining Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun in the Acura from 2022 Rolex 24 winners Meyer Shank Racing. In GTD, reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power will be in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG, and Romain Grosjean is with Iron Lynx in its GTD PRO lineup, joining Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Jordan Pepper.

More than 60 of the drivers have a Rolex 24 at Daytona overall or class victory. Andy Lally, driver of the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin leads the lot with five, followed by Dixon and Joao Barbosa (No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier in LMP3) with four.

The Roar Before the 24 will feature five practice sessions before qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22.

ENTRY LIST