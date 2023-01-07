VIDEO: The Mazda 787 with a secret past

VIDEO: The Mazda 787 with a secret past

Mazda has an amazing collection of its former prototypes that raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1980s and 1990s, and as Mazda Motorsports director Mo Murray details, one of its most active vintage race cars — the 1990 four-rotor 787 model dressed in corporate white and blue colors — has a secret history that was only recently revealed to its North American caretakers.

