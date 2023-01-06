Race Industry Week interview: Justin Marks

Justin Marks, founder and team owner of Trackhouse Racing, was another featured guest at Race Industry Week. Trackhouse is a sports and entertainment brand rooted in racing, bringing a fresh approach to NASCAR, sports and entertainment. Watch the interview below hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
