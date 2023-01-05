Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group

Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of  Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.

