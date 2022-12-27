Gooding & Co. reflects on a $212 million auction sales year

Auction house Gooding & Company has announced that 2022 was its second most successful business year since its founding in 2003, with overall sales surpassing $212 million.

With its most profitable Amelia Island Auction to date, its largest-ever Pebble Beach Auctions offering, and its second live auction event in the UK, coupled with two Geared Online auctions, Gooding & Company sold a total of 597 lots, attaining an 87 percent sell-through rate for all vehicles auctioned, and an 89 percent sales rate for automobilia.

The firm sold 55 cars valued over $1 million — a staggering increase from the year prior. Additionally, the average price per car sold in 2022 was $695,375, a figure which also increased from the previous year.

Gooding & Company sold three of 2022’s top automotive lots, led by a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe which achieved $13,425,000 at the firm’s Amelia Island Auction in March. Not only was the Talbot-Lago the most valuable car sold during the week, but it also set a new world record for all French automobiles ever sold at auction.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.