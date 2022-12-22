Ferrari to launch 2023 car on February 14

Ferrari has announced its 2023 Formula 1 car will be launched on February 14, one day after Aston Martin.

The Scuderia finished second in the constructors’ championship this season after winning two of the opening three races and starting the year with the fastest car. After an encouraging start to the new era of regulations, Ferrari will enter 2023 under new leadership with Frederic Vasseur having replaced Mattia Binotto this month.

Ferrari is the second team to confirm its launch date for next season, with the working title of “project number 675” — the official name to be revealed at a later date — being unveiled on Valentine’s Day.

That’s one day after Aston Martin, as Lawrence Stroll’s team last work confirmed it will launch its 2023 car on February 13 during a live event at its new Silverstone campus, with the first building set to be completed in May of next year.

Haas announced it has already completed the mandatory FIA crash tests with its 2023 chassis, and while there has been no official launch confirmation the team usually releases imagery before a physical roll-out on the opening day of pre-season testing.

For 2023 there will be just one pre-season test, in Bahrain from February 23-25.