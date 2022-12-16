Historic F1 cars set for Long Beach return

ABOVE: Start of the 1980 F1 Long Beach GP.

The ever-popular historic run group at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will again make its presence known in 2023, this time with historic F1 machines from the 1970s and ’80s screaming through the streets they inhabited decades ago.

Two 20-minute races are slated for Saturday, April 15 along with the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race and Sunday, April 16, the same day as the NTT IndyCar Series race. Practice and qualifying sessions earlier in the weekend will round out the event for historic racers.

Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) will once again sanction the event and will likely be paddocked inside the convention center for race fans’ viewing pleasure.

“We’re assembling a really great field of classic F1 cars for Long Beach, Most have GPLB race history including a 1980 Alfa Romeo 179,” said Cris Vandagriff, president of the HMSA. “These cars will always be a part of this event’s history and heritage and it’s going to be a pleasure to see them race twice during the weekend. ”

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.