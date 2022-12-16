Five teams forming inaugural F1 Academy confirmed

The five teams that will taking part in the inaugural F1 Academy — designed to give further opportunities to female drivers — have been announced.

Formula 1 is investing in a series that will give female drivers an initial opportunity in single-seaters, aiming for those coming out of karting and looking to make their first step into cars at Formula 4 level. After the initial announcement was made at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the five experienced junior teams that are to be involved have now been confirmed.

All five — ART Grand Prix, Campos, Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema — are currently involved in both FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2, providing continuity through the junior ladder that is intended to provide further opportunities to progress into unsegregated categories.

“I am very pleased to reveal the five teams entering the F1 Academy for the next three-year cycle, starting from 2023,” F1 Academy general manager Bruno Michel said. “We know them very well and we have been collaborating with each one for many years. They are well known for their experience and expertise in nurturing and developing young drivers.

“I fully trust that they will give the drivers competing in the F1 Academy the keys to grow technically, and that they will help them with the physical and mental preparations for the journey ahead.”

The series has so far been named as F1 Academy but that umbrella term is likely to include other championships including one in the United States, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says there will be further developments in the near future.

“It is exciting to be able to announce the five teams that will be racing in the F1 Academy for next year and who will be providing this fantastic opportunity to the young and talented women to begin their journey into competitive motorsport,” Domenicali said. “We believe it is important that everyone has the chance to follow their ambitions and get the support and guidance needed to progress and excel.

“The F1 Academy is an important part of our plan to increase diversity and representation in motorsport and we are looking forward to the first season in 2023 and stay tuned for more news in this area.”