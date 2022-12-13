Sorensen completes Heart of Racing IMSA lineup

Defending IMSA GTD champion Roman De Angelis will have a new co-driver in 2023, with Danish driver Marco Sorenson joining him in the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the season. The pair will be joined by three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner and team principal Ian James to complete the driving roster for the Daytona classic.

The team’s entry in GTD PRO remains unchanged, with Alex Riberas and Ross Gunn sharing the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for its second season in the GTD PRO competition. David Pittard will join Riberas and Gunn on No. 23’s roster for the 61st edition of the Rolex 24.

“We are really pleased to have finalized our plans for the year and we are ready to get things off on the right foot at Daytona,” said James. “We have fantastic support from Aston Martin, and our driver lineups are very strong. The crew is almost entirely identical to our group as last year, so we have a lot of experience together as a team to build on this season and everyone is just looking ahead to getting things going at the Roar next month.”

De Angelis won the GTD title with a couple of different drivers sharing the No. 27 in 2022, most often it was Maxime Martin. But Martin’s return to the BMW fold spurred the hunt for a new co-driver to join the young Canadian. Sorenson has a record of success with Aston Martin that includes three FIA World Endurance GT driver championships as well as a Le Mans class victory in 2022.

The Heart of Racing uses the exposure of its motorsports teams to raise funds and awareness for the Seattle Children’s Cardiology Research Fund. American businessman Gabe Newell is the driving force for The Heart of Racing, which has raised more than $7 million for the Seattle Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, funding the Children’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.