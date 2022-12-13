AO Racing brings in Priaulx to partner Hyett in IMSA GTD

AO Racing will run the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class competition with PJ Hyett and Sebastian Priaulx in a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 R. Gunnar Jeannette, who also serves as the Director of Motorsports for the team he created with Hyett, will drive in the four endurance races. Harry Tincknell will complete the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and take on an expanded development role in the early 2023 season.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our Rolex 24 and full season driver lineups and to have Harry and Seb join our program,” said Jeannette. “They bring a mixture of youth and experience to the team. Harry has multiple Le Mans wins and success both in GT and Prototype racing. While Sebastian is young, he’s had plenty of experience in GT cars and won the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Championship presented by Cayman Islands.”

Jeannette has a long relationship with Multimatic, and both Priaulx and Tincknell have experience with the company as well.

“Priaulx and Tincknell are part of the Multimatic organization and have also raced together with great success in the World Endurance Championship, so I think the four of us will make a competitive lineup for the Rolex 24,” Jeannette continued. “I’ve had a relationship with Multimatic and Larry Holt for the majority of my career. While my role has evolved over the past few years, I’m delighted that we are able to continue our relationship and that AO Racing is able to join forces with Multimatic.”

Priaulx and Tincknell competed together in the WEC, where they took multiple wins during the 2022 season. AO Racing is happy to bring the British pair’s winning ways onboard for the Rolex 24 and beyond.

“I’m excited to be heading into the full IMSA season with Gunnar and PJ, and I’m really happy to team up with Harry for Daytona after winning two races in WEC with him this year,” said Priaulx. “I love racing in America, and I’ve had some great results there. IMSA is one of the best

championships in the world, so I can’t wait to get stuck in with Gunnar and PJ and the new team. These are exciting times. Thanks to AO Racing and Multimatic for making it happen.”

Added Tincknell: “I’m looking forward to competing at Daytona with AO Racing. Larry (Holt) has told me all the stories of Gunnar’s history with Multimatic, which has included many successes. PJ is on a strong upward trajectory with his driving, and Gunnar is very experienced. Hopefully, with the addition of myself and Seb, we will have a super strong lineup.

“I’m looking forward to driving the new GT3 R at the upcoming test, and I believe that an AO/Multimatic tie-up will be very strong. Daytona is a great race — one that I haven’t personally won yet, despite coming very close with the Mazda, so I’m very happy to be taking on the 24 hours again.”

Operating out of a newly renovated shop in the western suburbs of Chicago, AO Racing has recently taken delivery of its new Porsche 911 GT3 R and will complete the first test before the end of the year.