Alfa Romeo announces Vasseur departure

Frederic Vasseur is to leave Alfa Romeo as team principal in January of 2023 and is set to replace Mattia Binotto at Ferrari.

The Frenchman has been with Alfa Romeo for six seasons and last year oversaw a big step forward for the team as it finished sixth in the constructors’ championship – its best result since 2012. Vasseur is poised to join Ferrari as team principal, but says the spell at the Sauber-run team – where he was also CEO – has set him up for the future.

“As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together,” Vasseur said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport.

“I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next: but what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends. This team will always feel like home and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go.

“I have learnt so much during my stint as a CEO and team principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come. I know Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.”

In a surprising move, RACER understands Vasseur will be replaced by McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl in order to prepare for the transition the team faces ahead of Audi’s entry in 2026. While not commenting on that move, Sauber chairman Finn Rausing says Vasseur has had a huge impact on the team.

“Frederic gave our team six years of inspiring leadership and hard work, helping rebuild our company and our team,” Rausing said. “He was able to encourage every one of us into giving our best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed are testament to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team.

“He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger, healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all that could have been asked of him. I am sure I echo everyone in the team when I wish Fred every success in his future endeavors.”