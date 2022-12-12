RUF Porsche collection set for Amelia Island auction

RUF//The Collection, consisting of four exceedingly rare Porsche-bodied RUF automobiles, will lead Gooding & Company’s 2023 Amelia Island auction. Last year’s auction was a record-setter, the firm’s most successful sale at the Florida to date, notching the world record for all RUF automobiles ever sold at auction.

This year’s exceptional collection of RUFs, along with the rest of the soon-to-be-announced catalogue, will grace Gooding & Company’s auction stage on Friday, March 3 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort.

Ruf Automobile GmbH was founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf Sr. as a general and automotive repair workshop. In 1974, Alois Ruf Jr. took over the marque following his father’s passing, and shifted its focus to modifying and building Porsche-based automobiles.

In 1981, RUF became an official German automobile manufacturer, with cars built in-house bearing the all-important W09 VIN prefix. Ever since, the family name has become synonymous with some of the finest performing custom-built and modified Porsche-bodied vehicles available worldwide. On offer here, RUF//The Collection exemplifies some of the rarest vehicles to ever leave the RUF factory in Pfaffenhausen, and comes to market from one sophisticated American collector devoted to stewarding the finest Porsches and RUFs ever produced.

