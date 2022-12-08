Zandvoort to stay on F1 calendar through 2025

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will remain on the Formula 1 schedule through 2025 after the circuit’s management agreed to a contract extension.

Zandvoort initially signed a three-year deal to return to the F1 calendar in 2020, but that was delayed by a year by the COVID-19 pandemic and it took place with a significant crowd a year later. After selling out both last season and again for 2023, a further two-year extension has been agreed that will keep the race as part of the schedule up to and including the 2025 season.

Double world champion Max Verstappen enjoys huge support at his home race and he will be joined by another Dutch driver next season as Nyck de Vries races for AlphaTauri, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali saying the growth of the sport is reflected in the scale of the race.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favorite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year,” Domenicali said. “The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organization, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.

“There is huge demand to host F1 races, so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can’t wait to return next summer.”

The race’s sporting director Jan Lammers says a key focus of the event has been its sustainability, with 99% of general admission ticket holders making their way to the circuit via public transport, bike or walking in 2022.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming grands prix,” Lammers said. “With great races in which Dutch fans can now enjoy no less than two Dutch drivers. Of course, we will again offer an extensive and surprising entertainment program. With this we are again offering the ultimate race festival. We want the world to experience again how we as the Netherlands organize an event.

“It is unique that we are on the calendar with world cities like Las Vegas, Monaco, and Sao Paulo. And as we say internally, we are ‘Ready for Tomorrow.’ We need and want to put on the F1 event of the future, which is not necessarily bigger but better, more engaging, more innovative, more sustainable and more inclusive.