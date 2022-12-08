IndyCar's new '100 Days To Indy' docuseries to air on The CW 

IndyCar’s long-awaited entry into the sports docuseries genre will take place next spring as the first of a six-part feature titled ‘100 Days to Indy’ will begin airing on The CW with rebroadcasts following soon after on VICE TV.

Filming will commence leading into the season and tell the story of IndyCar’s teams and drivers as they prepare for May’s Indianapolis 500. Listed as the United States’ fifth-largest network, The CW’s programming has been skewed towards a much younger demographic for quite some time and presents IndyCar with a key opportunity to connect with a new audience it needs.

According to demographics gleaned from IndyCar’s viewership across its 17-race season in 2022, almost half of those who tuned in were over the age of 50. Although landing with a large international streaming service like Netflix would have brought IndyCar to a global stage, the ability to introduce itself to a new audience of viewers — born primarily in this century — should address a significant need to develop new fans in a critical age range the series has been lacking.

“The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT IndyCar Series to a newer and more youthful audience.”

VICE Media Group will shoot and produce 100 Days to Indy on behalf of The CW.

“VICE is honored to produce the first unscripted project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition and to bring this series through the checkered flag with Sean Compton and Brad Schwartz,” said Morgan Hertzan, president of global TV at VICE Media Group. “The team at the NTT IndyCar Series have an incredible journey for the world to join, and VICE is looking forward to being in the driver’s seat with them.”