VIDEO: Newgarden on his Rolex 24 ride

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden has been trying to land a ride in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for many years and tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about what’s coming up in January when he and #BusBros partner Scott McLaughlin join IMSA in the LMP2 class.
