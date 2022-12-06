VIDEO: Newgarden on his Rolex 24 ride

VIDEO: Newgarden on his Rolex 24 ride

Videos

VIDEO: Newgarden on his Rolex 24 ride

By December 6, 2022 4:18 PM

By |

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden has been trying to land a ride in the Rolex 24 At Daytona for many years and tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about what’s coming up in January when he and #BusBros partner Scott McLaughlin join IMSA in the LMP2 class.

, IMSA, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home