DS Penske reveals new-look Formula E entry

DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport have taken the wraps off their new DS E-TENSE FE23, which will carry the new partnership into the ABB Formula E World Championship’s Gen3 era.

French automaker DS Automobiles announced last month it was partnering with Penske Autosport in Formula E, with reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne joining two-time series champ Jean-Eric Vergne. The new look offers a subtle shift to the team’s familiar black and gold livery.

“Innovation is born from competition! Ever since DS Automobiles was founded, we have placed electrification at the heart of our global strategy,” said Beatrice Foucher, CEO of DS Automobiles, at the launch. “Our successes in Formula E, as the first premium manufacturer in the category, and our numerous records achieved with the second-generation car, have boosted our technological know-how and enhanced our reputation. Today, we are starting a new chapter with a renowned team, exceptional drivers, and a clear objective: to continue to win titles to accompany the launch of our new exclusively electric models from 2024.”

“This is an extremely exciting moment for DS Performance,” added Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance. “After our huge successes with the Gen2 car, we’re unveiling the new DS E-TENSE FE23 today: our lighter, faster and more powerful third generation Formula E car. It’s also a brand-new chapter for the team that we’re opening with Penske Autosport, one of the biggest names in the whole of motorsport. Over the coming seasons, our new car will be entrusted to two great drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne. These two champions are extremely fast and reliable and will no doubt showcase the technological capacities of our cars and the DS brand.”

DS, as with the other manufacturers on the grid, have had to get themselves around an all-new platform for the series’ ninth season with a 200mph top speed, a 60kg lighter, smaller chassis, an additional front powertrain and no rear brakes plus a power output 100kW up on Gen2 at 350kw with double the regen capacity — meaning more than 40% of the energy used in-race is via regeneration under braking.

“This season is a defining moment for the team,” added team principal Jay Penske. “A new generation of racing car, a new powertrain and a historic alliance with a manufacturer we’ve admired for years. We couldn’t be more excited for Season 9! We believe our prospects for the season remain incredibly strong with Stoffel and JEV securing the strongest and most experienced lineups in the series. I look forward to outstanding results this season and the start of a journey with DS and Stellantis in Mexico City in January 2023.”