Steiner working on a book documenting 2022 Haas F1 season

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is releasing a book that documents the 2022 Formula 1 season, titling his diary “Surviving to Drive.”

Steiner has become a popular figure among F1 fans for his blunt approach and regular expletive-filled comments as a team boss seen in the Netflix docu-series “Drive to Survive,” and at the start of next season will release his own book. It will be published in April 2023 and publishers Transworld say it will provide “an unobstructed view of what really takes place behind the scenes as the race calendar unfolds.”

The contents of the book are described as “uncompromising and searingly honest” as Steiner recounts a year in which Haas cut ties with title sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin, brought Kevin Magnussen back into the fold and scored a sensational fifth place at the season opener in Bahrain, before picking up further points mid-season with Mick Schumacher but eventually dropping the German for Nico Hulkenberg.

“Well, I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1,” Steiner said. “I’ve never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we’ve encountered at Haas F1 Team.

“Ultimately the highs stand out more, from Kevin Magnussen’s points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher’s first points at Silverstone, through to the team’s first-ever pole position in Brazil and our eighth-place finish in the constructors’ championship — it’s been quite the season.

“It’s the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can’t thank everyone who’s a part of Haas F1 Team enough for their efforts and dedication. I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they’ll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year’s successes.”

Haas finished eighth in the constructors’ championship this season, holding off AlphaTauri by two points.