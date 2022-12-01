Cadillac Racing passes crucial testing waypoints with new V-LMD

Cadillac Racing reports that the V-LMDh destined for IMSA’s GTP category and WEC’s Hypercar class has passed crucial testing and development milestones ahead of its competition debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28.

Even before next week’s IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway, Cadillac Racing had logged nearly 12,000 miles in on-track testing since July. That included a 24-hour test at Sebring International Raceway in a Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared car and a shorter prescribed endurance test with Action Express Racing.

It was an ideal testing environment for the grueling 24-hour races at Daytona and Le Mans, according to Cadillac Racing Program Manager Laura Wontrop Klauser. Data collection from race-equivalent stints, including night running, and validating durability on the bumpy 3.741-mile, 17-turn circuit were among the objectives.

“To complete that endurance test was extra motivation for our team and provided a sense of accomplishment,” said Klauser. “We still have a lot to do in a short time, but we are at the point where we are fine-tuning many things.”

The new V-LMDh will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTP class) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar class). CGR and AXR will field one car each in the WeatherTech Championship, and CGR will campaign a single car in WEC, with that car also running in the IMSA opener at Daytona.

Additional recent testing of the V-LMDh took place in October, immediately following Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Cadillac Racing Assistant Program Manager Kalvin Parker said testing on the same racetrack under similar ambient and track temperatures, and within 36 hours of the event’s checkered flag, was very beneficial.

“For the drivers to go directly from the DPi to the V-LMDh on the same track was very helpful for understanding the limits with the new race car,” Parker said. “They’ve been at a few tracks, where they can compare the differences in weight and differences in power. The growth the teams have made from the first couple of tests, in terms of their comfort level with the cars, has been dramatic as they push the systems and their understanding of the car further.”

Development will continue with a final test on Daytona’s road course, during IMSA-sanctioned mandatory tests for all manufacturers participating in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class for 2023, on Dec. 6-7.

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande are returning to partner in the CGR car for the WeatherTech Championship, while Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims are the full-season drivers for AXR. Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook will drive in WEC. Announcements of additional drivers for the long races will be coming soon. The final competition Cadillac V-LMDh race cars, including their liveries, will be revealed in mid-January, ahead of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona.