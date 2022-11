Broad Arrow Auctions held their inaugural West Palm Beach Auction Nov. 18-19 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The two-day sale totaled nearly $10.2 million, led by the sale of a 2016 Porsche 911 R at $500,000. Individual lot results are available here.

Sales were led by a 2016 Porsche 911 R – $500,000 (pictured above), followed by a 1981 BMW M1 at $450,500 and 1965 Shelby GT350 at $410,000.

