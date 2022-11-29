Alonso ‘ignites another spark’ in Aston Martin - Krack

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says Fernando Alonso’s arrival “ignites another spark” within the team for 2023.

Alonso joins Aston Martin next season in place of the retiring Sebastian Vettel, with the double world champion citing the resource and ambition of his new team as a key factor in his move from Alpine. Aston will have a new factory coming into operation in the first half of 2023 but it is not the only boost as Alonso – who tested for the team in Abu Dhabi last week – is someone Krack believes will add to its momentum.

“With Fernando, I always hold up this picture of the Mexico City Grand Prix of his frustration at not finishing seventh – this is an example of dedication and motivation,” Krack said. “If you have someone with this passion and drive to win it has an impact on the team, we could really see that, how everyone was really happy to have this guy in the car last Tuesday. He ignites another spark from his own passion and desire to win onto the team.”

That first appearance for Aston Martin in Abu Dhabi left a positive impression on Krack and the wider team, as it started preparations for 2023 immediately after the final race and noticed some similar strengths to the outgoing Vettel.

“Very impressive, very impressive by the efficiency of transmitting the messages,” he said. “It was straight to the point at all times and very friendly and open, transparent, in both directions. We are very pleased with how this day went.

“Different yes because they have different backgrounds – one is Latin one is German, that makes a big difference – but what they have in common is the focus, the focus on improving and making process, and isolating what makes us progress instead of maybe just being detailed, so some similarities but also some differences.

“I don’t think (there will be any clashes). We had a very, very good start and we will really try to build on that, but I have no indications that anything could go in the wrong direction.”