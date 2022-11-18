Technical updates: Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari and McLaren are the only two teams to bring new parts to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The previous race at Interlagos marked the first time no team had introduced any new parts this year, as budget cap constraints and the fact it was a Sprint weekend – with only one practice session before qualifying – combining to mean they stuck with known quantities. However, with a return to the normal race weekend schedule in Abu Dhabi, two teams have new parts to analyze.

At Ferrari, there’s only one new component that has been brought to the Yas Marina Circuit, with a revised floor edge. The rearward portion of the floor edge is curved upwards, with Ferrari stating it is a minor update that is designed to improve flow quality to the diffuser at all times.

McLaren similarly has updated its floor edge, removing a wing from it. The team says the design is similar to a number of rivals who have what it describes as a “skate” below the floor, and says it will run the modified floor in free practice to analyze its effect on the car’s ride height behavior.

There is also a circuit-specific update from McLaren as it adds additional cooling panels on the sidepods. While these are not intended as the default specification for the weekend, it will allow McLaren to optimize aerodynamic performance at the required cooling level.