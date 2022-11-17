Haas confirms Schumacher exit after Abu Dhabi

Haas F1 has confirmed that Mick Schumacher will leave the team following this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, paving the way for Nico Hulkenberg to replace him for 2023.

Schumacher has been at Haas since 2021, outperforming teammate Nikita Mazepin in difficult machinery in his rookie year before the new regulations this season allowed Haas to give him a much more competitive car. However in his second season a number of expensive crashes brought Schumacher’s future into question, and it has now been confirmed that the German will depart after this weekend’s season finale.

“I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said. “Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.

“While choosing to go in separate directions for the future, the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond.”

Schumacher has scored points on two occasions for Haas, with his first top 10 coming at Silverstone when he finished eighth behind an ailing Max Verstappen after a thrilling final lap battle, and then following that with sixth place in Austria at the following round. However, there have been a number of costly crashes including Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Japan.

The 23-year-old is understood to be in the frame for a 2023 reserve seat, with Mercedes open to signing the son of Michael Schumacher in a move that would return the name to the team that the seven-time world champion raced for from 2010-2012.