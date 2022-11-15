Ferrari denies report that Vasseur will replace Binotto

Ferrari has denied a report in the Italian press that team principal Mattia Binotto will be replaced by Frederic Vasseur.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Binotto will leave the team, with Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur – who is on the Sauber board – replacing him at Maranello. Vasseur has links to Ferrari through Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicholas Todt, as Vasseur set-up the ART Grand Prix team with the son of the former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt.

However, Ferrari has issued a statement insisting the report is untrue, specifically referencing Binotto’s role moving forward.

“In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumors are totally without foundation,” the team posted on social media.

Despite a much-improved showing from Ferrari this year compared to recent seasons, Binotto has come under some pressure based on multiple strategic mistakes and the team’s failure to win a race since the Austrian Grand Prix, with Mercedes now just 19 points adrift in the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship after George Russell’s victory – leading home a Mercedes one-two – in Brazil.