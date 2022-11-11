Toyota moves ahead in third Bahrain WEC practice

Following session-topping performances by Peugeot in yesterday’s opening pair of practice sessions in Bahrain, it was Toyota that set the best time in FIA WEC Free Practice 3 this morning ahead of qualifying.

The No. 7 GR010 HYBRID ended up top, with a 1m48.384s set by Mike Conway, the fastest time of the weekend so far. That was just three tenths clear of the sister No. 8 Toyota, which ended up second care of Brendon Hartley’s 1m48.748s.

Completing the running order in the class were the two Peugeots, the No. 94 ahead of the No. 93, and the Alpine, all three cars over a second off the ultimate pace.

In LMP2, WRT’s No. 31 ORECA was the pace-setter with Robin Frijns setting a 1m51.792s — a strong lap but Alessio Rovera’s 1m51.787s from Thursday’s night practice session remains the best LMP2 lap of the weekend so far.

Behind, the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA and No. 83 AF Corse ORECA completed the top three. It wasn’t a good session for United’s other ORECA however, as the team spent most of the session working on the No. 23 in the garage following a left-front suspension failure.

In GTE Pro, Porsche led AF Corse in the final practice session for the outgoing category. The No. 91 911 RSR 19 was on top after Gianmaria Bruni’s best effort, a 1m57.089s — the fastest GTE lap of the meeting and two tenths clear of the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari that finished up the hour second.

The No. 52 sister Ferrari slotted in third ahead of the No. 92 Porsche and sole Corvette, which was almost three tenths off Bruni’s time.

In Am, Team Project 1 continued to show speed, the No. 46 Porsche running fastest in the field after Nicolas Leutwiler’s 2m00.079s.

Qualifying is up next at 4:50pm local time, with the eight-hour race set to get underway Saturday at 2:00pm.

RESULTS