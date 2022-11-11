Sainz takes grid penalty at Interlagos

Carlos Sainz has taken a five-place grid penalty at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as a result of a power unit component change.

The Spaniard is using his sixth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season this weekend, resulting in an automatic five-place grid penalty. Ferrari had to confirm the usage of the ICE early as there is only one practice session in Brazil before qualifying on Friday afternoon due to the Sprint format.

That also means that Sainz will be able to start the Sprint from wherever he qualifies on Friday, with his grid penalty only being applied to the final starting grid for the grand prix itself. That rule prevents drivers from taking grid penalties and then negating them during the Sprint.

Ferrari is 40 points ahead of Mercedes in the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship with two rounds remaining, and both teams were within 0.2s of Red Bull during FP1 at Interlagos.

