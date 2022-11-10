Mike Hull to be a featured speaker at 3rd Annual Race Industry Week

Mike Hull, Managing Director for Chip Ganassi Racing, has joined the growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 2, 2022.

Mike Hull began his motorsports career in 1972 by driving race cars while being a race driving instructor. He then moved into a management role in IndyCar racing in 1981 for Arciero Racing, Jourdain Racing and Patrick Racing. He is now in his 31st season with Chip Ganassi Racing, as the organization’s managing director. He has been the chief strategist on Scott Dixon’s No. 9 PNC Bank Honda for the past 21 years.

Hull has contributed to more than 200 race victories throughout his career, including wins at some of the most iconic global races that include the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Hull has played an integral part in Ganassi’s 14 IndyCar Series championships, working closely with some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport that include Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Jimmy Vasser, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Zanardi, Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, and Dan Wheldon.

Hull manages the Indianapolis headquarters where he oversees CGR’s competition teams across the IndyCar, IMSA, WEC and Extreme E series.