Di Resta keeps Peugeot ahead in second WEC Bahrain 8H practice

Free Practice 2 for the FIA World Endurance Championship runners at Bahrain this evening featured all 37 cars hitting the track for another 90-minute session, though this time the floodlights were on and the brake discs were glowing.

It was tight at the top in the session, with the No. 93 Peugeot 9X8 of Paul di Resta ending up quickest with a 1m49.613s set early in the running.

It was only just fast enough to keep the French marque ahead heading into Friday’s running, as the No. 8 Toyota GR010 ended up second with a time just 45 thousandths off the No. 94. Making it three marques in the top three and all within a tenth was the Alpine, which ended up 77 thousandths off the No. 93.

In LMP2 Filipe Albuquerque set the pace early for United Autosports in its No. 22 ORECA, but his best time was eventually bettered by Alessio Rovera in the No. 83 AF Corse ORECA, which ended up on top at the end with a 1m51.787s. That was 0.2s up on the time set by Albuquerque but remained faster than the rest of the cars in the class, and the second of the Peugeots which also ended up behind the No. 31 WRT example finished up third in LMP2.

GTE Pro once again saw the No. 92 Porsche top the times in the hands of Kevin Estre, who reeled off a 1m57.192s, eight tenths up on the quicker of the two Ferraris, the title contending No. 51 AF Corse 488.

Team Project 1, meanwhile, repeated its session-topping performance in FP2 during the session in GTE Am. This time though it was the No. 46 Porsche in the hands of Matteo Cairoli, a 1m59.717s, leading a Porsche 1-2-3 in the Am class. He led the two Dempsey Proton Porsches, the No. 77 ahead of the No. 88, with the trio separated by just three tenths.

Like the first session of the weekend earlier in the day, FP2 was quiet and almost entirely run under green flag conditions, with no notable incidents to report.

Track action continues tomorrow with third practice and qualifying, ahead of the 8-hour season finale on Saturday.

