Sargeant to run FP2 for Williams in Brazil

Logan Sargeant will get an extra practice outing for Williams at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, although he will participate in FP2 rather than FP1.

This weekend’s race is a Sprint event, meaning FP1 is the only practice session before qualifying on Friday afternoon and critical to each driver’s preparations. However, FP2 is largely focused on tire preparations and understanding car performance before the two race events as it takes place after Parc Ferme regulations kick in, and so Williams sees an opportunity to give Sargeant more running.

The American is set for a 2023 race seat at Williams provided he secures enough Super License points, the majority of which will come from his finishing position in this year’s Formula 2 championship. The final round takes place in Abu Dhabi and Sargeant is in a strong position, but to help improve his chances he can earn a further Super License point for each practice session he completes at least 100km in. While he duly did so in Austin, red flags left the Floridian one lap short of achieving that total in FP1 in Mexico.

“This is unusual for a Sprint Event and is more difficult than usual as Alex’s car will be in Parc Ferme during FP2,” Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said. “However, the experience that Logan will get is invaluable, and giving him another opportunity is a good investment in his future. He did an excellent job in Austin and Mexico City, and we are confident that he will do so again despite the unusual weekend format.”

For Sargeant it will provide a first taste of the Interlagos circuit, also providing valuable track experience ahead of his rookie Formula 1 season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the FW44 for FP2 in Sao Paulo,” Sargeant said. “I can’t wait to keep progressing with the team and building on the experience I gained in Austin and Mexico City. To be given the opportunity to drive at such an iconic track like Interlagos with its banked corners and the Senna S is a great feeling. A massive thank you once again to everyone at Williams for giving me another chance to get behind the wheel.”