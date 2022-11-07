Lamborghini chooses Iron Lynx to run LMDh program

Lamborghini Iron Lynx will be the name of the team campaigning the new Lamborghini LMDh car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 as Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx team up.

The long-rumored partnership will begin in 2023, as Iron Lynx will run Huracán GT3 EVO2s in IMSA and in Europe.

Headed up by DC Racing Solutions Ltd., the Swiss based motorsports group that owns Iron Lynx, Iron Dames and PREMA, and led by Deborah Mayer, Iron Lynx will be the official Lamborghini team, working in close collaboration with PREMA Engineering.

“I am extremely proud of the partnership with Iron Lynx,” says Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini head of motorsport. “It is a team as young as Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which like us, has grown exponentially over the years and has become a protagonist in GT racing around the world after making its debut with us in Super Trofeo in 2018.

“Now, we find ourselves together again and will strive to be stronger and more mature and set great goals. From GT programs to LMDh, we have combined the excellence of three Italian organizations, while boasting a technical partnership with PREMA Engineering through Iron Lynx, with whom it is our duty to achieve great results.”

Iron Lynx is perhaps best known for its GT program with Ferrari in the last several years, including an overall victory in the 2021 TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa and a Gold Cup victory for its all-female squad, the Iron Dames, in this year’s race.

Switching to Lamborghini for its GT efforts, the team will field the No. 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the rest of the Michelin Endurance Cup races, as well as fielding cars in Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

“I am really pleased that we can share the news about the partnership between Iron Lynx and Lamborghini, which marks a significant milestone for our group,” said Mayer, who also helms the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission. “Our championship-winning racing pedigree, combined with the successful motorsport heritage of Lamborghini, will create the perfect mix to deliver a highly competitive performance on track. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

Lamborghini will join Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche in building LMDh-specification cars in 2024 with a Ligier-based car powered by a twin-turbo V8. Both LMDh and LMH cars are eligible for the new GTP category in IMSA and the Hypercar category in WEC