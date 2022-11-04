More speakers announced for 3rd Annual Race Industry Week

BETH PARETTA, owner of Paretta Autosport & co-founder of Women in Motorsports North America; LYN ST. JAMES, co-founder of Women in Motorsports North America; LAURI EBERHART, ESQ., Partner at Apollo Sports & Entertainment Law Group; JASON DIENHART, President/CEO of Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle; JULIE GIESE, President of the Chicago street course and JASON ROBINETT, owner of the Ultra4 Racing USA Series and multiple off-road rvents have joined the growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek

 

