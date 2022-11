My guest on episode 74 of Inside the SCCA presented by Blayze Coaching made his Runoffs debut this year at VIR, he builds partnerships between the SCCA and motorsports industry leaders — and he’s a legit car nut. Dan Dennehy Rodriguez stopped by to talk about this year’s SEMA show and how he’s working to create partnerships to bring value to club members… and how we can create partnerships to help us go racing.

