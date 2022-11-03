Guenther, Mortara team at Maserati for Formula E

Maserati MSG Racing announced Maximilian Guenther will join its driver lineup for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, alongside Edoardo Mortara. Maserati joins Formula E for its ninth season, which launches an all-new Gen3 race car.

Swiss-Italian Mortara (pictured at right, above, with Guenther) has scored six wins and 13 podiums in Formula E, where he returns for a sixth season with the Monaco-based team, which previously operated as Venturi Racing. Germany’s Guenther is Formula E’s youngest race winner, with a total of three series wins.

“Season 9 marks an exciting new era for Formula E and I’m delighted to extend our existing relationship with Edo, and welcome Max to the team,” said James Rossiter, newly appointed team principal of Maserati MSG Racing. “Edo has been a key cornerstone of our operation since 2017 and, ahead of his sixth season, he’s undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the grid. We’re very excited to see him be partnered by Max who is an exceptional young talent with immense promise and potential. In this pairing, we have a very strong driver lineup for Gen3, and we intend to be in a position to fight at the very front. We have exciting times ahead.”

“As a Swiss-Italian, representing the Maserati brand in their return to international motorsport will be a great honor,” said Mortara. “I’m also looking forward to working with Max who has already shown promise as a Formula E driver.”

Guenther added, “I’m very proud to be joining the Maserati MSG Racing family alongside Edo ahead of Season 9. I have a lot of admiration for the team and their achievements in recent seasons. To be part of the Maserati brand’s return to racing in partnership with MSG Racing is a huge honor for me and I‘m looking forward to building something very strong together.

“I first met Edo back in 2016 and we have similar values when it comes to racing – we’re both very detail orientated and driven for success. We have always had a great relationship on and off the track, based on mutual respect. I believe we’ll make a formidable team and I know that we will work hard together to ensure we extract the maximum performance together with the team. I can’t wait to get this exciting journey started.”