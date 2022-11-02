TV ratings: Martinsville, Mexico

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 decider at Martinsville on NBC last Sunday afternoon averaged a 1.52 Nielsen rating and 2.541 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from a 1.61/2.627m for this race on the same weekend last year, also on NBC.

Saturday afternoon’s NBC telecast of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Martinsville averaging 0.97/1.510m viewers. That was up from 0.51/863,000 last year, although that race aired on now-defunct NBCSN and on Saturday evening.

Sunday’s Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix on ESPN averaged 0.55 and 1.029 million viewers, which nearly matched in rating and posted a slight increase in viewers over last year, despite the 2021 edition having aired on ABC (0.59/968,000).

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series finals from Las Vegas on FS1 averaged 0.16/276,000, up slightly from last year’s 0.13/237K on the same network.

In the 18-49 age demographic, NASCAR Cup averaged 477,000 viewers, followed by F1 with 459K, Xfinity with 305K, and NHRA with 32K.