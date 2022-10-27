NASCAR Appeals Panel upholds Stewart-Haas penalties from Charlotte Roval

Stewart-Haas Racing has lost its appeal against the penalties issued to Cole Custer’s team after the Charlotte Roval race earlier this month.

The three-person Appeals Panel determined that the No. 41 team did violate the rules after NASCAR penalized it for manipulating the outcome of the race. Custer was accused of “blatantly” pulling over going into the backstretch chicane to allow teammate Chase Briscoe to make up positions on the last lap as he tried to earn a spot in the Round of 8.

NASCAR docked the No. 41 team 50 driver and 50 owner points while both Custer and crew chief Mike Shiplett were fined $100,000. Shiplett was also indefinitely suspended from NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Custer’s team was the only one penalized. NASCAR found no wrongdoing or anything suspicious on the No. 14 radio of Briscoe to warrant a penalty. It was also determined that Briscoe would have advanced without Custer’s help.

The Appeals Panel for the hearing was Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis, and Dale Pinilis.