Racing on TV, October 28-30

Steven Tee/Motorsport Images

October 26, 2022 1:07 PM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, October 28

Mexico
practice 1		 1:55-3:00pm

Mexico
practice 1		 1:55-3:00pm

Martinsville
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Mexico
practice 2		 4:55-6:30pm

Mexico
practice 2		 4:55-6:30pm

Saturday, October 29

Martinsville
qualifying		 12:30-2:00pm

Mexico
practice 3		 12:55-2:00pm

Mexico
practice 3		 12:55-2:00pm

Martinsville
race		 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race

Mexico
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Mexico
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Sunday, October 30

Las Vegas
qualifying 1		 9:30-10:30am
(D)

Las Vegas
qualifying 2		 12:30-2:30pm
(D)

Martinville
race		 1:30-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-6:00pm
race

Mexican GP 2:30-3:55pm
pre-race
3:55-7:00pm
race

Mexican GP 2:30-3:55pm
pre-race
3:55-7:00pm
race

Las Vegas
finals		 5:00-8:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

