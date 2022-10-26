Racing on TV, October 28-30

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, October 28
|Mexico
practice 1
|1:55-3:00pm
|
|Martinsville
qualifying
|4:00-5:30pm
|
|Mexico
practice 2
|4:55-6:30pm
|
Saturday, October 29
|Martinsville
qualifying
|12:30-2:00pm
|
|Mexico
practice 3
|12:55-2:00pm
|
|Martinsville
race
|3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race
|
|Mexico
qualifying
|3:55-5:00pm
|
Sunday, October 30
|Las Vegas
qualifying 1
|9:30-10:30am
(D)
|
|Las Vegas
qualifying 2
|12:30-2:30pm
(D)
|
|Martinville
race
|1:30-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-6:00pm
race
|
|Mexican GP
|2:30-3:55pm
pre-race
3:55-7:00pm
race
|
|Las Vegas
finals
|5:00-8:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
