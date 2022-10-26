77 lots on offer at Sotheby’s Newman/Haas auction

As RACER’s Marshall Pruett first reported back in August, one of the world’s largest collections of Indy cars and racing memorabilia will be up for auction on October 29 by the international RM Sotheby’s company.

With an overall record of 108 wins and eight championship-winning seasons, the Newman/Haas Racing team was once in the top-tier of Indy Car teams. Fielding superstars Michael and Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Sébastien Bourdais, the team founded by Carl Haas and Paul Newman dominated both the CART and Champ Car series between 1983 and 2011, and forever changed the history of motorsport.

Now, the private team plans its most public outing in years—an international auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s of Newman/Haas Racing’s race-proven chassis and many artifacts from its rich history.

Read more about items up for auction and additional information on the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.