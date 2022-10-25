MSR keeps Castroneves and Pagenaud for IMSA enduros

Meyer Shank Racing will retain Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events.

MSR’s IndyCar driver helped to secure its first and final IMSA DPi title alongside full-time drivers Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis, and as the duo look to 2023 and the new hybrid No. 60 Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP entry, they’ll rejoin Blomqvist and whomever replaces Jarvis.

“I’m super excited to come back to MSR and IMSA for the three long distance races,” Castroneves said of adding Daytona, Sebring, and Road Atlanta to his calendar. “I’m especially looking forward to driving the new Acura ARX-06, I know that the team has been working super hard to learn and understand a completely new machine. I’m hoping for much success just like the previous Acura!”

Among his other goals, Pagenaud hopes to add a third Rolex 24 At Daytona win to MSR’s record.

“I am extremely delighted to be part of the roster with MSR and Acura in this new era of sportscar racing,” he said. “My career took off worldwide because of the opportunity I got with Acura to race the LMP2 car back in 2008.

“A lot of miles have been driven since and many trophies on the way! More recently winning the Rolex 24 as one of the world’s crown jewels in racing with my MSR Acura team was exceptional. I cannot wait for the future and I want to thank both MSR and Acura for having me join them in the opportunity to drive and help develop this new Acura GTP.”