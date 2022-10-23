The Color of Success: McLaren exhibition at the Petersen Museum

Now open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (and staying on in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery through April 9, 2023), “The Color of Success” — Team McLaren’s papaya orange livery.

Fledgling racer Bruce McLaren emigrated from New Zealand to Great Britain, to found Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963. The following year, the fledgling company built the first McLaren race car — the M1A. Its successor, the M1B, debuted in the then-new SCCA Can-Am championship — a series the team would utterly dominate from 1966 through 1971, notching a total of 43 victories.

The new “Color of Success” exhibit celebrates that bright orange hue, forever linked to a popular New Zealander and the successful race cars that bear his name. Featured are McLarens representing multiple racing disciplines, all sporting the familiar papaya livery and marking key moments in the team’s 60-year history.

