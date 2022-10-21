Mecum takes on two cities in one weekend, tallies $36.4M in sales

Mecum Auctions, well known for setting records and taking on new challenges, took it to another level this past weekend by holding two auctions simultaneously in two different cities located a full 600 miles apart.

Mecum Chicago 2022 was held Oct. 13-15 in Schaumburg, Illinois, and brought $15.2 million in total sales; the other, Mecum Chattanooga 2022, was held Oct. 14-15 at the Chattanooga (Tennessee) Convention Center and reached overall sales totals of $21.2m.

In all, the auction house achieved a grand total of $36.4m in total overall sales for the weekend with 1,052 vehicles sold of the 1,433 offered.

Chattanooga sales were topped by a pair of 4-speed convertibles — a 1968 Shelby GT500KR that achieved a $302,500 selling price and a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette that sold for $220,000.

See more cars from the sales at VintageMotorsport.com.