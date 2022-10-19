Racing on TV, October 19-23

Racing on TV, October 19-23

Racing on TV, October 19-23

October 19, 2022

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 19

Indianapolis 7:00-8:30pm
(D)

Indianapolis 8:30-10:00pm
(D)

Indianapolis 10:00pm-
12:00am (D)

Friday, October 21

COTA
practice 1		 2:55-4:00pm

COTA
practice 1		 2:55-4:00pm

COTA
practice 2		 5:55-7:30pm

COTA
practice 2		 5:55-7:30pm

Homestead
qualifying		 6:00-7:30pm

Saturday, October 22

Homestead
qualifying		 10:00-11:30am

Homestead
race		 12:00-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-3:00pm
race

COTA
practice 3		 2:55-4:00pm

COTA
practice 3		 2:55-4:00pm

Homestead
race		 4:00-4:30pm
pre-race
4:30-8:00pm
race

COTA
qualifying		 5:55-7:00pm

COTA
qualifying		 5:55-7:00pm

Sunday, October 23

COTA USGP 1:30-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-5:00pm
race

COTA USGP 1:30-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-5:00pm
race

Malaysia 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Homestead
race		 1:30-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 Cup | Round 13 – Road Atlanta | Race Highlights

