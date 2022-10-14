LiquiMoly Autocross Invitational Shootout set for Lime Rock Park

When Lime Rock Park was first carved out of a quarry back in 1957, driver education was a key consideration as the track was designed. Sixty-five years later, giving drivers the chance to learn and improve continues to be the cornerstone of the Lime Rock Park experience.

That isn’t limited to the big track, as the recently improved and expanded FCP Euro Proving Grounds have been the ideal setting for a robust autocross program in 2022.

Throughout the summer, Lime Rock Park hosted 18 autocross lapping days for the LiquiMoly Autocross Series on the FCP Euro Proving Grounds, seeing more than 300 drivers with all racing skill levels participate.

The season will come to a close on Sat, Oct. 22, as Lime Rock Park is set to stage the LiquiMoly Autocross Invitational Shootout (AXiS)

The 30 drivers who set the fastest times throughout the season will go head-to-head on the .68-mile Super Circuit in cars ranging from a modified Tesla to a Lotus to various specifications of Vipers. The top three drivers will get the ultimate bragging rights, taking home hardware provided by LiquiMoly and the chance to win various prize packages valued at over $3,000 in total.

The event is open to spectators. Admission is free and gates open at 1:00pm ET.

Repaved, extended and updated in 2021, the FCP Euro Proving Grounds is a permanent, half-mile autocross course with a 300-foot skid pad equipped with sprinklers for slick use located in the Lime Rock Park infield.

The FCP Euro Proving Grounds is surrounded entirely by flat grass runoff (no guardrails, no trees) and contains basic corner types (sweepers, increasing- and decreasing-radius, 90s and 180s); perfect for sharpening driving skills without putting the typical track day stress on the car. Multiple configurations are available for simultaneous training.

LiquiMoly Autocross Invitational Shootout Prizes

First Place – A free day of autocross ($325) and a day with the Lime Rock Drivers Club ($1450)

Second Place – 1 year Autocross Club membership ($1050)

Third Place – A free day of autocross ($325)

Most Improved Driver – 2 hours of Lime Rock Drivers Club HDPE Instruction