TV ratings: Charlotte, Suzuka

The NASCAR Cup Series‘ return to the Roval last weekend netted a 1.46 Nielsen rating and 2.390 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com, for the live telecast Sunday on NBC. That was down from a 1.63/2.548m last year for this event, which also aired on NBC.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on NBC, however, registered a slight year-on-year increase, averaging 0.80/1.251m compared to a 0.74/1.163m last year, also on NBC.

Racing on the other side of the world, Formula 1 faced another of its toughest time slots for the Japanese Grand Prix — which only got tougher on viewers with a long red-flag delay — and the live TV audience on ESPN2 reflected that, averaging a 0.28 rating and 549,000 viewers. However, ESPN reports that 767K tuned in for the first quarter-hour following the 1am ET start, which was on par with the 772K average for the last edition of this race in 2019. That race, which aired on ESPN and ran without a delay, set the all-time top U.S. audience record for a Japanese GP.