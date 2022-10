Our new “GTP 2023” podcast interview series launches with Honda Performance Development president David Salters, who recaps Acura’s recent test at Road Atlanta with its new hybrid ARX-06 prototype. Salters also shares insights on the new technologies Acura/HPD and other GTP manufacturers are learning about on the fly as they prepare to go racing with the new prototypes in January in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Listen below or click here.