Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings

Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie.

Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.

Although there was some uncertainty over whether those appearances prevented him from being classified as a rookie, Haas has now had confirmation from the FIA that he can fulfill the two mandatory rookie FP1 appearances this season.

“[I’m] super excited to announce that I’ll be doing the FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” Fittipaldi said. “I want to thank Haas F1 team for the great opportunity. I drove the car at the beginning of the year in Bahrain, but to get another chance to drive the VF-22 is going to be pretty amazing.

“It’s a very fast car and I’m looking forward to driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.”

Fittipaldi will take over Magnussen’s car in Mexico and Schumacher’s in the season finale, as the only two events he could do so. That’s because the Sprint at his home race in Interlagos means there’s only one practice session on a Friday before qualifying – preventing any rookies taking over from race drivers – while Antonio Giovinazzi is driving in FP1 in Austin next weekend.

All teams still have to give rookies at least one FP1 outing this year, with Williams confirming Logan Sargeant for Austin to complete their program but many others still to announce their plans. No team has yet completed both sessions with four rounds remaining.