Shehan, Morris win Saturday's F4 U.S. races at VIR

Ryan Shehan wins at VIR in the first race of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour

Ryan Shehan made a last-lap pass to take the victory in Race 1 for Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) during the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. The victory marked Shehan’s second victory in the No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4, and the second-consecutive event that he’s kicked off the weekend with a win.

“I honestly didn’t know that was the last lap,” said Shehan following the checkered flag. “We had the restart and I had stayed in second, but then I got a really good draft on the backstraight and I made the move. It was a bit of a hectic race, but I’m glad to come out on top.”

Shehan’s Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammate, Bryson Morris (No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), led the field to green in a rolling start after a few competitors ran into trouble on the formation laps with cold tires on a brisk morning. With a solid run toward the green flag, Morris jumped out to the lead as the field made their way to Turn 1. By Turn 12, the championship points leader ran into trouble as Lochie Hughes (No. 6 JHDD / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4) suffered a broken rear suspension during contact to bring out a full-course caution.

Morris, who entered the weekend second in points, once again jumped to the lead as the green flag waved to restart the race with just a few minutes left on the clock. With Shehan trailing close behind, he was able to get a good draft and a solid run on his Hankook tires to overtake Morris coming down the backstretch, taking both the lead and the checkered flag.

At the checkered flag, Shehan was scored first, followed by Morris in second, and Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) was third.

A full run-down of the official results from Race 1 are available here.

Bryson Morris scores third win of 2022 in Andy Scriven Memorial Race 2 at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour

Bryson Morris scored his third Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) win of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon during the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Entering the weekend second in points, Morris had his sights set on points leader Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4), but Hughes only made it as far as his rearview mirror in Race 2.

Morris’ teammate, Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), lined up first for the standing start after setting fast lap on his Hankook Tires in the previous race. Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4), who rolled off second, went off in Turn 1 to fall to the back of the running order and bring out the full-course caution. With the field restacked, the action really heated up when the race restarted and gave the field another chance at jockeying for position.

With the top four coming toward Turn 1 four-wide, Andre Castro (No. 8 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F4) jumped to the lead by the time they made it through the turn. Just one lap later, Morris overtook the lead again going into Roller Coaster. With Morris solidly out front, points leader Hughes turned up the heat. After rolling off 18th, Hughes had picked up eight positions before the caution flag waved, and as the minutes ticked down, Hughes moved into the second position with less than four minutes left on the clock.

Ultimately, it was Morris who led the field to the checkered flag. Hughes finished second, followed by Castro in third. A post-race stewards decision assessed a 30-second penalty against Castro, which gave the final podium position to Morris’ Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammate, Shehan.

“It was a good race,” said Morris after climbing from the car. “It was a bit of a sketchy restart, but I was able to get by and to the lead at a good time. Then, luckily, they started battling behind me and that was enough for me to pull up a gap and just bring it home.”

A full run-down of the official results from Race 2 are available here.