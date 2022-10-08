Hyman rebounds from DNF to win FR Americas race two at VIR

Starting from pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) made a comeback in race two of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Despite a less-than-satisfying race earlier in the day having never crossed the finish line, Hyman was still able to secure the fastest lap and pole position for race two.

Going into Turn 1 after lights out, Mac Clark (No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3) was quick to challenge Hyman for the lead. However, Hyman was able to keep Clark in his rearview mirror to maintain his position. As the race progressed, Hyman pulled away from the rest of the grid, building his lead to 4.076s by the checkered flag.

The battle for second was hard fought between Mac Clark, Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), and Jason Alder (No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN Ligier JS F3). The three started battling for positions with 17 minutes still left on the clock, as Tavella overtook Clark into Turn 1 to move in to second. Alder was quick to put Clark back under pressure for third, as he rode Clark’s gearbox until he was able to make a move on the frontstretch. With less than 12 minutes remaining, Alder and his Hankook tires weren’t done yet. In the final minutes of the race, he overtook Tavella coming out of Turn 3 to claim the second position. Tavella rounded out the podium in third.

“The race this morning was really disappointing,” said Hyman after climbing from the car. “I’m really glad that we were able to bounce back to take the win and fastest lap, as well. I’m really grateful to TJ Speed for the cars they gave us—obviously, you see Jason [Alder] here in P2. The cars have been quick all weekend, and just great to drive. I’m really happy to be up here.”

FR Americas will wrap the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour with race three Sunday at 11:10 a.m. ET.

