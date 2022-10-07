Schumacher misses FP2 due to crash after flag in FP1

Mick Schumacher crashed on his way back to the pits in wet conditions after first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, ruling him out of the rest of the day’s running.

The Haas driver had carried out a practice start on the grid on full wet tires – as rain intensified after a session that had been wet throughout – when he lost control at Dunlop Curve at the end of the first sector. Schumacher’s car swapped ends and went nose first into the tire barrier, causing heavy damage to both the front left and front right corners.

Schumacher was unhurt in the incident and told his team over the radio that he suffered from aquaplaning as he was making his way back to the pits, with Haas at least able to get the car back instantly due to track running having ended.

The team was left with a busy two-hour window to try and repair the car ahead of FP2, but then confirmed the Schumacher would not be able to take part in any further running on Friday due to a chassis change.

While the prevailing wet conditions meant Schumacher does not miss out on the normal high fuel running that would take place in dry weather, he does lose out on an extended session as FP2 is 90 minutes this weekend. The extra 30 minutes was due to be for Pirelli tire testing, but that was cancelled due to the conditions, leaving teams with a longer normal session.