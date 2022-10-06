Vintage Indy brings rich history to American Speed Festival

Fifty years of Indianapolis championship car design filled the the paddock at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, the Vintage Indy contingent adding noise and color to the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 American Speed Festival.

While the three-day event celebrated both designer Peter Brock and “all things Shelby American” with a wide variety of special events, the vintage open-wheelers wrapped up their 2022 season by grabbing a share of the Festival weekend spotlight.

See more Vintage Indy photos from the event at VintageMotorsport.com.