Vintage Indy brings rich history to American Speed Festival

By October 6, 2022 12:19 PM

Fifty years of Indianapolis championship car design filled the the paddock at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, the Vintage Indy contingent adding noise and color to the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 American Speed Festival.

While the three-day event celebrated both designer Peter Brock and “all things Shelby American” with a wide variety of special events, the vintage open-wheelers wrapped up their 2022 season by grabbing a share of the Festival weekend spotlight.

