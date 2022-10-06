Ferrari sets date for first public debut of its Hypercar

Ferrari has announced that its new Hypercar, which will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship beginning in 2023, will make its first public appearance at the Finali Mondiali, taking place from October 25-31 at Imola.

This Ferrari LMH, previously revealed testing in camouflage livery (pictured) will mark Ferrari’s return to the premier class half a century after its last appearance, when the 312 PB lined up on the grid of the most famous endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Ferrari LMH’s public appearance is set for the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 during the Finali Monday event, which annually brings together the drivers and fans of the marque’s various racing series to celebrate the end of the sporting season. It will also host the season’s final Ferrari Challenge round.