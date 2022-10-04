Gasly: "We had everything in our hands and we threw it away"

Pierre Gasly says AlphaTauri’s performance was not good enough as he slipped from seventh place to finish tenth in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Starting from seventh, Gasly held position in the first part of the race, dropping behind Max Verstappen after a spell but then moving back to his starting spot when Fernando Alonso retired.

However, the Frenchman was the only driver in the top 11 positions to pit for slick tires when Lewis Hamilton went off track on Lap 33, with the majority coming in a lap or two later as conditions improved and Gasly dropping behind Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel as a result.

“If you don’t do a good job then normally I think it’s fair (to say so), simple as that,” Gasly said. “I think we didn’t do a good job. We were seventh, ahead of the two Aston Martins, had track position, we had everything in our hands and we threw it away because we decided to box too early.

“And there was no communication, no dialogue, which I don’t fully understand why. We took a gamble in a moment where we didn’t need to. So we boxed, everybody stayed out on track, and we got overcut by four cars.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed for all the team and all of us because we’re dropping to ninth in the teams’ championship. Daniel was behind us, far behind, stayed out on track – as we should have done – and finished P5. So it’s nine points that we lost and nine important points. I’m just sad, and not happy with our performance.”

Gasly felt that the decision to make a pit stop was obviously wrong and says his frustration comes from the fact he wasn’t consulted in order to be able to give his opinion.

“It was too early (to pit). I don’t understand why we did it … Obviously it’s something we will review, they have reasons to do it, but at least we should have communicated and that wasn’t the case.

“I mean, in the position we were in, you’re ahead of your two main rivals, you have track position in Singapore, it’s drying conditions, the warm up is going to be tricky… I don’t see the point of risking it like that. And we just gave our position away.

“When do we get opportunities to score P5? You know, this year it happened once in 18 races. So now it’s frustrating because we’re are pushing really, really hard and we just didn’t make the right call.”

